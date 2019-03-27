An evening with Peter Stefanovic in Buckingham

Well-known journalist, lawyer and political campaigner, Peter Stefanovic, who comes from Buckingham, will be speaking at the Ratcliffe Centre on Thursday evening, 28 March.

Well-known journalist, lawyer and political campaigner, Peter Stefanovic, who comes from Buckingham, will be speaking at the Ratcliffe Centre on Thursday evening 28 March.

Peter Stefanovic

Hosted by the Buckingham constituency Labour Party, the event starts at 7:30pm.

Mr Stefanovic, who describes his activities as “debunking political deceit” has almost 75,000 followers on Twitter (@PeterStefanovi2).

For more information, email: aralph.blp@gmail.com