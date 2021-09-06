Almost 8,000 families in Aylesbury face 'heartless' government Universal Credit cut

New data shows that almost 8,000 families across Aylesbury will be worse off after the government end the uplift to Universal Credit next month.

Figures provided by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation shows that 7,950 families in Aylesbury will be harmed by the governments uplift cut.

The data outlines that 31% of families with children in Aylesbury will be affected adversely.

Friars Square Aylesbury

Nationally, estimates suggest that 500,000 people, almost half of them children, could be forced into poverty.

Responding to the data, Steven Lambert, Liberal Democrat Leader at Buckinghamshire Council said:“Aylesbury has had to pull itself through this pandemic, while dealing with this incompetent heartless Conservative government, coming together to support our key workers and most vulnerable families. This cut will do untold damage to so many of our local families.

"There is no question that Government has to reverse this needless cut and support normal working people here. Instead of removing support from our most vulnerable families, the

government must do more to tackle our ongoing child poverty pandemic.

“Aylesbury Liberal Democrats are calling for the Universal Credit uplift to be made permanent."

Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP added: “Just as we begin to hope that Covid is being tamed in the UK, the Government is ripping support from millions of families across the country. We cannot have a full recovery if families are struggling to make ends meet.

“The Prime Minister's claim that he wants people to live by their own efforts; rather than; welfare; shows how out of touch he really is. With almost half of those receiving Universal