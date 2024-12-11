Almost 1,000 people in Buckinghamshire without a home this Christmas

Almost 1,000 people in Buckinghamshire will spend Christmas without a home, new estimates suggest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research by housing charity Shelter suggests 354,000 people in England are homeless, a 14% jump from this time last year.

The charity said its figures are "the most comprehensive overview of recorded homelessness in England".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Buckinghamshire, Shelter estimates 904 people will be homeless this Christmas, including 437 children.

A homeless person Photo from: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

It means one in 612 people in the area are homeless.

Across the South East, 37,522 people are estimated to be homeless.

The charity – which described its research as a snapshot of the number of people recorded as homeless on a given night in 2024 – blamed "extortionate private rents" and a "dire lack of genuinely affordable" social homes for trapping more people in homelessness.

The data includes rough sleepers, single people in hostels, and people living in temporary accommodation arranged either by themselves, by councils, or by social services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Buckinghamshire, 885 people were in temporary accommodation arranged by the council and two arranged temporary accommodation themselves as of July.

Meanwhile, the most recent data from autumn last year shows 17 people were sleeping rough.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “As the country prepares to wind down and celebrate the festive season in our homes, it’s unimaginable that 354,000 will spend this winter homeless – many of them forced to shiver on the wet streets or in a mouldy hostel room with their entire family.

"Across England, extortionate private rents combined with a dire lack of genuinely affordable social homes is trapping more and more people in homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parents are spending sleepless nights worrying about their children growing up in cramped and often damaging temporary accommodation, as weeks and months turn into years without somewhere secure for them to call home."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing said the figures are "shocking", adding they show the "devastating reality" of the crisis.

They said: "No-one should have to spend Christmas without a home and this Government is taking urgent action to get us back on track to ending homelessness, including committing £1 billion in funding to support homelessness services.”