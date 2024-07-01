Alastair Campbell endorses former colleague for Aylesbury constituency during visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Government strategist Alastair Campbell has hailed one of Aylesbury’s Parliamentary candidates on a visit to the county town.

Campbell, who has become one of the most prominent commentators in UK politics, was signing copies of his latest book in Aylesbury on Friday (28 June).

He also met with the Labour Party’s candidate for Aylesbury, Laura Kyrke-Smith, who he previously worked with at Portland Communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The one thing I do know about Laura, because I’ve worked with her and known her for a long time, is that anything she does, she does it well. And anything she does she puts absolutely all the energy that is needed into it.”

Alastair Campbell with Aylesbury Parliamentary candidate, Laura Kyrke-Smith. Photo from Labour Party/Benjamin Carter-Brown

Campbell was a key figure in the Labour Party that won its biggest ever majority in 1997, unseating the Conservatives. However, less than one week out from election day, the former Downing Street press secretary cautioned against making presumptions.

Current Electoral Calculus projections have Labour winning with a majority of 250 seats, but the former spin doctor is worried some people will withhold votes assuming their favourite will win regardless.

Campbell added: “The fact that we’re even talking about a Labour MP in Aylesbury, just shows you how much of a demand and desire there is to get rid of this Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My big worry in the election is that because Labour have been so far ahead in the polls. and the Tory campaign has been so bad. That people will think that they don’t have to vote. I really worry about that.”

Representing the Conservative Party in Aylesbury, is the former MP for the county town, Rob Butler.

He has said he will continue to be a ‘strong voice’ for Aylesbury in Parliament, if he retains his seat, and points to a “track record” of delivering for his constituents, since the 2019 election.

Campbell was at the GB Mail headquarters in Aylesbury, signing copies of his book, Why Politics Matters, printed at the Bucks companies facilities. The Rest is Politics podcast presenter’s latest publication is aimed at helping children better understand the importance of politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further backed Kyrke-Smith’s chances of succeeding in a traditionally Conservative area, concluding: “She will make a stamp immediately if she wins, because that will be an extraordinary achievement.

"Then it’s about how you build relationships and part of that is how you build relationships with people who aren’t necessarily part of your political tribe.

"I’ve got no doubt at all that she will be good at that, because she is very good at getting on with people.”

Mr Campbell was responding to claims, made by certain parties including the Liberal Democrats, that it would be hard for Labour to have a strong voice in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury’s Town Council is run by the liberal Democrat Party and the wider unitary authority, which runs the entirety of Buckinghamshire, has a cabinet made up of Conservative representatives.