Air Vice Marshall Warren presents awards at Halton

Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Warren James, Air Officer Commanding No. 22 Group, has presented Honours and Awards to RAF Halton personnel in a ceremony in Halton House surrounded by recipients family and colleagues.

AVM James was at RAF Halton to carry out the annual Command Circulation Visit and spent the earlier part of the day looking at training.

He also got involved taking part in a wheelchair basketball tournament and the formal re-opening of the Strength and Conditioning Suite.

It was previously situated in the Old Workshops which was closed down due to roof problems in 2016.

Over recent months both Station and Serco Physical Training Instructors have worked tirelessly decorating and transporting the equipment to the new site opposite the C4i building.

Recipients of the Honours and Awards were the Air Cadet Liaison Team, Flt Sgt Williams, Sgt French and Cpl Parry, who collected the Station Commanders Commendation for themselves and on behalf of Flt lt Robins, Sgt Heron, Cpl Spencer and Cpl Galvin.

AVM also formally opened the new strength and conditioning suite

Three AOC’s Commendations went to Cpl Hargreaves and Cpl Miller. Cpl Bekker accepted the award for First Aid Training for himself and on behalf of Sgt Hodgkinson.

Chief Technician Hull received the Station Commander’s Commendation for his services to the Sgt’s Mess Entertainment Committee.

He said: “It’s an honour to be given this, I’m grateful for the recognition.”

The Robson Gliding Centre Team, Flt Lt Jenkins and Sgt Bellingham accepted the Station Commanders Commendation themselves and on behalf of Sgt Wardingley.

Finally Sports Colours went to Cpl Walcuch, Cpl Medcraft and Cpl Elliot. AVM James said: “It is always a pleasure to visit RAF Halton and even more so to present the awards.

"My job gives me a great variety and coming to RAF Halton is always very uplifting for me with the hard work that takes place here.

"There is so much happening for RAF 100 in the coming months and and there is a role for everyone in the Royal Air Force. I particularly enjoyed the wheelchair basketball today and didn’t realise it was such hard physical work.”