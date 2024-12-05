'Abysmal’ tradesman jailed after conning two Bucks residents out of £83k

The man responsible for tricking two Buckinghamshire residents into handing over a combined amount of just under £83,000 has been sent to jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was proved that the builder operating in Bucks had produced work that was unnecessary and completed to a poor standard.

Nelson Botton, owner of NJB Roofing & Building Ltd and NJB Roofing & Sons Ltd was prosecuted by Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His sentencing in court related to two incidents where he was contacted by Buckinghamshire homeowners who saw an advert for his company in print.

some of the 'abysmal' work carried out at the Buckinghamshire homes

A court heard that both residents were drawn to the advert as it displayed a ‘Check A Trade’ logo which is designed to indicate legitimate businesses that guarantee quality workmanship. However, it was subsequently revealed that Botton was using the logo fraudulently.

One victim, an owner of a Grade II listed property, was conned out of a total of £69,700. She contacted NJB Roofing & Building Ltd for a quote to address a small leak she had noticed in her property. She went to the trouble of looking online to check reviews and was confident she was dealing with a reputable company, an investigation uncovered.

When Botton initially visited in June 2021 he quoted £500 to repair led flashing. He subsequently quoted £500 plus VAT to replace up to 20 tiles and check the whole roof and clear guttering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three weeks later Mr Botton turned up unannounced at the property and having inspected the roof said that there were some further issues. He quoted £4,700 for all the jobs and requested payment upfront.

More of the builder's poor work carried out by Trading Standards

Trading Standards has confirmed that work started in August 2021 but within days Botton claimed further essential works were needed. When the resident explained that as a Grade II listed property, any replacement roof tiles would need to be reclaimed, Botton said he could source these and said the fee would be £20,000.

Over coming weeks works commenced, during which time, Botton claimed a number of additional works were needed. As claims for more work piled up, the resident became more wary. Botton would often turn up late at night demanding payment, leaving her feeling intimidated and scared, officials were told.

Finally, in February 2022, a visit from the homeowner’s nephew, prompted her to contact the Trading Standards service to make a complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Trading Standards investigation found that the majority of the work was neither required or necessary. An official said: “[Works] have been undertaken to an abysmal standard, there are extensive defects and extensive areas where new modern practices have been introduced and are completely wrong.”

The damage caused by Botton’s botched works, left the homeowner with a bill of more than £130k to repair.

In April 2022, the second resident appointed Botton’s company, after seeing an advert for the business in a magazine.

Botton submitted an initial quote of £5,975 plus VAT with a £3,000 deposit to be paid upfront and the balance due on completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work began in early May but two weeks in, Botton told the resident that the entire roof would need relining requiring a further £5,880 inclusive of VAT. The resident had not previously experienced any difficulties with the roof but agreed to the works.

Once again, Trading Standards discovered that the resident became more concerned about the quality of work carried out and the amount of work Botton claimed was needed. Despite requesting receipts and guarantees from Botton, none were given and eventually the resident contacted the Trading Standards service.

It has been revealed that when questioned by Trading Standards Botton denied any wrongdoing. He said that both properties were in need of the repairs quoted for and refuted the reports made by independent professionals. When questioned over the use of the ‘Check A Trade’ logo on his advert he claimed he was previously a member and hadn’t realised the logo was still being used despite his lapsed membership.

However, last Thursday (28 November), Botton pleaded guilty to seven charges under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Botton was sentenced to seven-and-a-half months in prison at an Aylesbury Crown Court hearing. He was also given a restraining order for five years, meaning he cannot contact the two complainants, and was disqualified from being a company director for five years.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “Thanks to the efforts of our trading standards team this criminal will not be able to con any other innocent homeowners. The sheer audacity and scale of his deception defies belief and when challenged he used intimidation and threatening behaviour to get his way. He deliberately targeted vulnerable residents who placed their trust in him and he took full advantage for his own gain.”