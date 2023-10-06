'Absolutely delighted' council leader demands that Bucks gains from HS2 cancellation

Martin Tett has responded to the announcement of the cancellation of the Birmingham to Manchester section of HS2

​'Absolutely delighted' Bucks Council leader Martin Tett has demanded that the county gains from this week’s HS2 cancellation.

Council leader Tett has been responding to Wednesday’s announcement of the cancellation of the Birmingham to Manchester section of HS2, by saying that, having ‘suffered all of the pain without any gain’ from Phase 1 of the project, Bucks should now receive significant compensatory investment.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted with the decision. It is undoubtedly right that this ill-conceived and vastly expensive scheme is finally cancelled. My regret is that it is thirteen years too late. Here in Buckinghamshire, we have suffered the devastation of our beautiful county and environment. People’s lives have been destroyed, businesses closed, and our fabulous countryside and ancient woodlands torn up. I dread to think how much hard-pressed tax-payers’ money has already been wasted.”

Bucks Council leader, Martin Tett

“Sadly, I fear that it is too late to cancel the HS2 line through Buckinghamshire. The damage is already done. What I am demanding is that the Government commits a fraction of the £36bn saved from both de-scoping Euston and cancelling north of Birmingham to help repair the damage already done in Buckinghamshire.