4-month gas mains project set to cause more traffic misery for Aylesbury motorists

Traffic has been crawling in and out of Aylesbury since a new utility works project began on a key town centre road.

Yesterday (7 October), SGN, a gas distribution company, began two projects on New Street bringing traffic to a standstill when motorists set off for the school run.

A number of residents labelled the road a ‘nightmare’ to get through while lamenting the difficulty of avoiding a route which connects many parts of central Aylesbury.

Reports and pictures being shared on social media once again paint a bleak picture with traffic being backed up along a number of roads leading to the route behind Aylesbury’s main centre.

New Street in Aylesbury is gridlocked

A lane closure and temporary traffic lights are in place on the main road, and as a result traffic is building for over a mile with queues forming at Buckingham Street, Bicester Road, Walton Street, Exchange Street, and Cambridge Street.

One of SGN’s two projects, for which specifics have been published by the company, is due to finish on 30 November.

The other project is due to go on intermittently until 7 February, 2025. SGN says it is completing major gas works on Fleet Street until 4 November, then Havelock Street from 28 October until 29 November. In January the company plans to shut New Street completely with only buses able to access the street, this will last from 6 January, 2025, until 7 February, of the same year.

Delays in and out of Aylesbury are not new to local road users, significant delays were caused by last month’s flooding. This summer, roadworks were authorised on the four main roads into the town at same time, causing some children to be late for exams.

The project is scheduled to last until 7 February

Aylesbury businesses were also affected by a two-week closure on the A418 Oxford Road, which left nearby Stone isolated, and discouraged potential visitors from Thame.

One motorist called the set-up at New Street ‘stupid’, noting that the bus lane could have been used by all vehicles temporarily to get traffic moving.

Others are aghast with Aylesbury’s ongoing infrastructure issues, stating they are dismayed that 10m of utility works can bring an entire town’s traffic to a standstill.