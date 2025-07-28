11 complaints made against one Bucks councillor in just two days

A Buckinghamshire councillor has been the subject of 11 complaints from members of the public— all lodged within a two-day span.

The complaints, which center on allegations of disrespect and discrimination, were revealed in a report presented to the council’s Standards and General Purposes Committee by Lisa Marie Williams, the assistant chief executive.

According to the report, the complaints were made between June 5 and 6 this year.

Each complaint underwent an initial assessment to determine whether the councillor was acting in an official capacity at the time and if the alleged behavior would violate the council’s Code of Conduct.

Buckinghamshire Council headquarters in Aylesbury

Typically, these assessments take about 15 days. However, these complaints were reviewed in just one day before officers concluded there was no breach, stating the councillor was “acting as a private individual.”

When complaints are not upheld, the councillor’s identity is kept confidential to “preserve personal data,” the council said.

In total, 16 complaints were received against Buckinghamshire councillors between April and June 2025.

The report noted: “All sixteen complaints were received and closed between April and June 2025.

“The vast majority relate to disrespect and discrimination, with eleven complaints concerning the same councillor and incident.

“Three complaints involved dishonesty or misrepresentation. In all cases, the Code of Conduct was not found to be engaged.

“Fifteen of the sixteen complaints were resolved within expected timeframes.”

During the same period, eight complaints were also filed against parish and town councillors.

The report added: “Four complaints were received and closed between April and June 2025. Four others remain under investigation, with two of the closed complaints relating to the same matter.

“The most common allegation was bringing the council into disrepute, but this has not been upheld in any case so far.”