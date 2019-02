Police have released a photograph of a woman who they say may have vital information about a bilking offence from a beauty salon in Aylesbury.

The alleged incident of fraud occurred on Sunday January 20.

Police have released this image of a woman in connection with a bilking offence in Aylesbury last month

Anyone who recognises the woman in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190020597.

If you would like more information visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report