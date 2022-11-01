Police shut down Aylesbury Bus Station after collision which caused traffic chaos

Traffic ground to a halt in Aylesbury town centre yesterday (31 October), after the bus station was shut following a collision.

At 5:30pm Thames Valley Police announced it was on the scene and had closed down the transport centre while it dealt with an incident.

Roughly 40 minutes later, the police force confirmed the incident was a road traffic collision.

Aylesbury bus station was closed by the police, photo from Red Eagle Buses

Multiple police vehicles were sent to the area, while the bus services covering Aylesbury advised customers to walk to other nearby pick-up points.

Both the police and bus companies warned residents of delays due to the collision.

At 5:30pm a police spokesperson said: “There is a large police presence around Aylesbury Bus Station while we deal with an incident. This is like[ly] to go on for a while. We would ask that if you are able, to keep away from the town centre as the traffic is building.”

This statement was followed by a further announcement from Thames Valley Police at 6:10pm, which read: “Officers are on [the] scene following a road traffic collision at Aylesbury bus station.

“People are asked to avoid the area and a road closure is in place. There might be some delays to bus services. We would thank members of the public for their patience.”

Prior to the police statement Redline Buses announced its eight services which use Aylesbury bus station would no longer be going to and from the depot.

A spokesperson for Red Eagle Buses also announced the bus station closure 10 minutes prior to Redline.

One of the company’s drivers also captured the pile-up of traffic heading towards the station at roughly 4:30pm.

Aylesbury Bus Station was reopened to the public this morning.