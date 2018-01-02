Police searching for missing teenage girl believed to be in Aylesbury

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Northamptonshire over the weekend and may have travelled to Aylesbury.

Valencia Kuba-Twengi, 16, went missing from the Kettering area of Northamptonshire on Saturday December 30.

Valencia is black, with black curly hair, brown eyes and she is of a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black trainers, a green crop top and a green coat.

She has two piercings in her top lip and two in her nose.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simone Marples said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Valencia.

“We are concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who sees or knows where she is to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101.

“We would also ask Valencia if she sees this appeal to please get in touch as we just want to check that you are okay.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘1074 30/12/17’