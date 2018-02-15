Police re-appeal after 80 year old lady is robbed in her own home

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for information following a robbery and attempted distraction burglary in Aylesbury.

Both incidents happened at a property in Wendover Road on Thursday 4 January this year.

The victim, a woman in her eighties, was at home at about 4pm when the doorbell rang.

When the victim opened the door she was greeted by a man who said he was fixing a water leak at a neighbouring property and wanted to check if her house had been affected.

The victim asked the man for identification but he said he had left it in his van.

The victim then allowed the man into her property and he left shortly afterwards.

At about 6.10pm the same day the same man rang the doorbell again.

When the victim opened the door the man forced his way into the address.

The man then put his hand over the victim's mouth and dragged her into the dining room.

The man then stole the victim's handbag before dragging her back to the front door and leaving the scene.

Two days later the victim's handbag was recovered on the A413 at Little Missenden.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave of Force CID based at Aylesbury police station, said: "I am re-appealing for information to these serious offences in the hope that members of the public can help our investigation and bring the offender to justice.

"The offender is captured in an E-fit. He is a white man, in his mid-twenties, about 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins, with dark hair. He was wearing a black North Face jacket with red stripes down the arm, dark coloured trousers and a dark coloured hat.

"I am also appealing to anyone who saw objects being thrown from a vehicle on the A413 at Little Missenden any time between Thursday 4 January and Saturday 6 January this year.

"If you have any information please call the force on 101 or visit your nearest police station and quote reference 43180003843.

"If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

"This has had a significant emotional impact on the victim but thankfully she didn't sustain any physical injuries during the incident."