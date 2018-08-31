Police officer well after falling off horse during display at Bucks County Show

A police officer who fell off her horse during a display at the Bucks County Show yesterday (Thursday) is OK, according to colleagues.

The alarming incident happened during the second performance by the Metropolitan Mounted Police Activity Ride in the Main Ring.

A police officer who fell off her horse at the Bucks County Show yesterday receives treatment

An officer, which this paper understands to be PC Clair Broderick, fell off her horse, a gelding called Rebel and was briefly motionless on the ground.

The officer was attended to by various emergency personnel and then stood up and walked to an ambulance.

The audience applauded as she left the ring and the officer responded by waving to them.

The officer was taken to the St John's Ambulance area for assessment.

A police officer who fell off her horse at the Bucks County Show yesterday receives treatment

Inspector Simon Rook from the Metropolitan Police said: "One of our officers fell while on the saddle run.

"She is conscious and joking.

"She is going to hospital to have everything checked as part of our risk assessment and then she will go home.

"She is well."

A police officer who fell off her horse at the Bucks County Show yesterday receives treatment

Additional reporting and photos by Heather Jan Brunt.