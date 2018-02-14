Police officer recovering after attempted murder incident in Aylesbury

A police officer is recovering at home after an incident in Market Square yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) which is being treated as attempted murder.

The force was called at 3.15pm after the incident in which a vehicle collided with an on-duty police officer and failed to stop.

The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries but was discharged from hospital in the evening.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Mather said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to please contact police immediately.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicle being driven in the town to come forward.

“The vehicle, a red Vauxhall Astra, was involved in a number of road traffic collisions after the incident in Market Square, but thankfully no-one was injured during these subsequent collisions.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle matching the description of the one being driven erratically in the town.

“The vehicle was later located in Osier Way but there was no driver or passengers in the car.

“We believe the driver and two passengers, all believed to be male, fled the scene.

“Thankfully the officer is now recovering at home with support from his family and the force.

“This incident highlights the sacrifices that police officers and staff make every day to protect the public across the country.

“Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference number 747.”