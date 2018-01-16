Police make three arrests in Maids Moreton double murder investigation

Thames Valley Police has made three arrests in connection with a murder investigation after two elderly residents died in Buckinghamshire.

The investigation is in relation to the deaths of two residents of Maids Moreton near Buckingham in Buckinghamshire: Peter Farquhar died on 26 October 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin died on 12 May 2017, aged 83.



The causes of death are yet to be determined.



As part of the investigation four properties are currently being searched. These include one property in Milton Keynes, two properties in Towcester, Northamptonshire, and an address near Redruth in Cornwall.



This morning (16/1) three men were arrested as part of the investigation. They are currently in police custody at this time.



A 27-year-old man from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of burglary.



A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of burglary.



A 22- year old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation.