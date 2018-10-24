Police launch campaign to ensure a safe Halloween in Aylesbury Vale

Thames Valley Police has launched a campaign to ensure that Halloween is a safe and enjoyable time for all residents of Aylesbury Vale.

As part of the police operation in the run-up to Halloween on October 31, the force will be speaking to retailers across the area reminding them of issues around the sale of eggs and flour and reminding them to conduct test purchases to ensure compliance with fireworks legislation.

Postcards outlining expected behaviour will be handed out in the days leading up to Halloween and a dispersal order will be in place for key areas in the Vale which gives officers and PCSOs extra powers to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Neighbourhood Inspector James Davies said: "Halloween is a fun time of the year for many but I would like to remind those planning on going trick-or-treating that it can be quite a distressing time for others.

"Look out for signs in windows saying that people don't want visitors and please respect that and be considerate.

“We understand that anti-social behaviour has occurred on Halloween night in the past.

"This behaviour is never acceptable and we will be dealing robustly with any reports of such activity.

“We have a large policing operation already underway and this will continue to operate on the night to make sure the evening is enjoyable for all.

Councillor Mark Winn, the district council's cabinet member for communities says he will be out and about on the streets with officers on Halloween to observe and support their operation.

He said: "Halloween should be a fun event for so many, especially our younger residents.

"However, it's important that the actions of a few don't spoil it for the many.

"With this in mind, I'd ask anyone taking part in Halloween activities to respect those that don't wish to be involved, and for all participants to refrain from causing a disturbance to their community.

"Let's make sure this Halloween is a fun and family friendly event."