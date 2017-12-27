Police issue warning after cars get stuck in Buckinghamshire floods

Flooding alerts have been issued in Bucks, but no damage to property is expected.

With heavy rainfall overnight, the River Great Ouse and River Thame have experienced higher water levels today (December 27).

Thames Valley Police have been helping motorists stuck because of the flooding and have urged residents to only go out if it’s necessary.

Firefighters also rescued a woman from a car stuck in floodwater in Stowe.

The Environment Agency have said: “The Upper Great Ouse is reacting to the rain and is expected to rise overnight and tomorrow. Locations most at risk are Upper River Great Ouse from Brackley to Haversham including the Padbury Brook.

“There may be flooding to low lying land and roads close to the river. We expect the river to remain high throughout tomorrow though no flooding to properties is forecast and warnings are not expected to be issued.”

Thames Valley Police rescued this vehicle stuck in the floods

The River Thame, which runs along the North of Aylesbury, is also experiencing high water levels.

The Environment Agency added: “Property flooding is not currently expected. Levels on the River Thame have been rising steadily through last night and during the morning today in response to recent rainfall. There is a little light rain forecast today which should clear away in the afternoon.

“Levels are expected to continue to rise today as the water makes its way downstream and flooding of low lying land and roads is expected this afternoon, especially in the Thame Bridge area.

We are constantly monitoring river levels and our staff are out in the area checking for and clearing blockages. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings, flood waters may be deep and fast flowing.”

Sand bags are stopping any extra flooding in Buckingham

Further updates are expected throughout the day. Send pictures of flooding to editorial@bucksherald.co.uk