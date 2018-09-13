Police issue warning about blocked drains scam targeting homes across Aylesbury Vale

Police are advising people to be on their guard after reports of fraudsters targeting homes across Aylesbury Vale with a blocked drain scam.

Scammers are contacting residents claiming to be either from Thames Water or Dyno Rod, saying that their drains are blocked and require specialist equipment to clean them, costing around £500 to hire.

At one property in Wendover some money was handed over and police say they are aware of several other attempts at this scam in Aylesbury.

Police have issued the following advice after a series of attempts at this scam:

> If you receive an unsolicited phone call, or someone comes to your property, don't always believe what they are saying

> Consider using a call-blocking service, which will stop calls that aren't in your address book coming through, unless you authorise them

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of this or a similar type of fraud is advised to contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.