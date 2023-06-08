Police investigating cause of large field fire in Buckingham as crews from far and wide tackle blaze

Police are investigating the cause of a large field fire in Buckingham as fire crews from far and wide tackled the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a field on Bobbins Way, Lace Hill, at 6.20pm on Wednesday, June 7.

The attending fire crews from Buckingham, West Ashland, Waddesdon and Abingdon arrived to find a field with hay bales and hedgerows alight.

Firefighters at the scene of the large field fire

The firefighters used a hose reel jet, a main jet, a water backpack and beaters to tackle the blaze.

The firefighters reinspected the field in the morning.

Thames Valley Police also attended the scene and have appealed to the public for help in discovering the cause of the fire.