Police investigate two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury after crash goes viral online

Thames Valley Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury, after footage showing the crash was widely shared on social media.

On Sunday (2 June) at around 11.35am an Audi R8 and an Audi A5 were involved in the collision on Griffin Lane near to ASM Recycling centre.

Footage of the crash was shared by hundreds of Facebook users, and individuals claiming to have been involved in the collision have taken to social media to say they are ok.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was investigating the incident this afternoon (5 June), and is asking for witnesses and people with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Also, the force confirmed the passenger of the Audi R8 and the driver of the Audi A5 both suffered minor injuries, but did not attend hospital.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Clements, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this road traffic collision to please make contact with us as soon as possible.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the collision to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“You can do so by calling 101 or making an initial report online, quoting reference number 43240257128.”