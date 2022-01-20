Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage girl known to frequent Aylesbury

The police are 'increasingly concerned' for a missing girl from Milton Keynes who is known to frequent Aylesbury.

A police appeal was launched this afternoon (January 20), to find Faith Joy, a 17-year-old who has been missing for over 24 hours.

She was last spotted in Sandal Court, Shenley Church, at roughly 2:20pm.

Faith Joy

Thames Valley Police describe Faith as five feet six inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Officers report that she is of average build, and has her nose pierced.

When she was last seen Faith was wearing a cream long sleeved fitted top, a grey waist-length jacket with a black fur hood, grey leggings and black and white Nike trainers.

PC Sadnani said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Faith and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.