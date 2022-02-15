Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenage boy from Aylesbury

The police are 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury who was last seen yesterday (14 February).

Riley Murray was last seen in Fleet Marston at around 9:30pm last night.

He is five foot four inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a brown fur hood, a black top, and black tracksuit bottoms with a dark grey stripe.

Riley Murray

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black bag and was carrying a Tesco bag for life.

Inspector Kirsty Bishop, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Riley and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.