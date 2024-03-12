Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing boy from Aylesbury last seen on Friday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police is growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury.
Yesterday evening (11 March), the police put out an appeal asking for the public’s help locating Baylee.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is 16 and was last seen at around noon on Friday (8 March). Thames Valley Police has confirmed the boy from Aylesbury is also known to frequent High Wycombe town centre.
Baylee has been described as around five foot seven inches tall with short brown hair, a slight build and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing green jogging bottoms, a grey top, a grey coat and white trainers, the police force adds.
Inspector Oli Brixey of Thames Valley Police said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Baylee, who has not been seen since Friday lunchtime.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal or call us on 101, quoting reference 43240112979.
“If you see Baylee, please call us on 999.”