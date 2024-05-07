Police increasingly concerned for missing Aylesbury teenage girl last seen on Friday
Thames Valley Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing girl from Aylesbury.
Last night (6 May), the police force released an appeal asking for the public’s help locating Iris.
She is a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in Aylesbury on Friday (3 May). A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Given the passage of time, we are growing increasingly concerned for her.”
She has been described as white, around five feet eight inches tall, and of slim build with long brown hair. Thames Valley Police adds that she has links to Swindon, Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Aylesbury.
PC Simon Lincoln said: “We are concerned for Iris’s welfare and would like to appeal to anyone with information, knows of Iris’s whereabouts or has possibly seen her to please contact the force.
“You can do so by calling us on the non-emergency number 101, or by reporting this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43240206731.”