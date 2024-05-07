Police increasingly concerned for missing Aylesbury teenage girl last seen on Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing girl from Aylesbury.

Last night (6 May), the police force released an appeal asking for the public’s help locating Iris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in Aylesbury on Friday (3 May). A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Given the passage of time, we are growing increasingly concerned for her.”

Iris was reported missing on Friday

She has been described as white, around five feet eight inches tall, and of slim build with long brown hair. Thames Valley Police adds that she has links to Swindon, Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Aylesbury.

PC Simon Lincoln said: “We are concerned for Iris’s welfare and would like to appeal to anyone with information, knows of Iris’s whereabouts or has possibly seen her to please contact the force.