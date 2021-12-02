Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Aylesbury man

Police officers have become 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of an Aylesbury man who was last seen yesterday evening (December 1).

Simon Yarwood, aged 43, from Aylesbury, was visiting Oxford and was last seen in Stanford Road at around 5pm.

Thames Valley Police describe Simon as around five foot seven inches tall with short ginger hair and of a large build.

Simon Yarwood

He was last spotted wearing beige trousers, a green jumper and black trainers.

Simon is known to frequent the Bierton Road area of Aylesbury.

Inspector Ryan James, based at St Aldates police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Simon as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If anyone has seen Simon or they think they may know where he is, please get in touch with us.