Police 'increasingly concerned' for Aylesbury boy reported missing again one week after being discovered

Thames Valley Police announced yesterday evening (3 May), that Lucas Rosario, a 16-year-old from Aylesbury is missing.

Just last Wednesday (27 April), the police force reported he was ‘safe and well’, Lucas’ whereabouts had been unknown for the previous eight days.

The police are 'increasingly concerned' for Lucas Rosario's welfare

Police officers believe Lucas is in the Hillingdon area of London at the moment, but caution that he has links to Devon, Cornwall and Hampshire.

Thames Valley Police report that Lucas was last seen on Monday (2 May), in New Street, Aylesbury.

The police describe Lucas as a mixed race boy, who is five foot five inches tall, and of slim build.

Lucas Rosario

Police say, he has a black afro and wears glasses.

When he was last seen Lucas was wearing all black clothing.

Staff Investigator Nargiza Collins said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lucas and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.