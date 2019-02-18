Police hunting man who punched stationary car in Aylesbury

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after an incident in Aylesbury last week in which a man punched a stationary vehicle.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday February 12 a man was driving a grey Skoda Superb along Buckingham Road towards the roundabout for the Royal Bucks Hospital.

As he approached the zebra crossing near the roundabout he stopped due to queuing traffic.

A man who was stood on the pavement then punched the rear of the vehicle, denting its bodywork, and the window whilst shouting at the victim.

The driver got out of his vehicle to speak with the man but he walked away.

Investigating officer PC Jeremy Oldroyd said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and particularly anyone with dash-cam footage.

"This happened at a busy time of day and any information about the offence will be valuable to this investigation.

"Please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43190045814.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."