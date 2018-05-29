Police hunting for burglars who absconded from Vale prison

Police are hunting for two burglars who absconded from HMP Springhill prison in Grendon Underwood on Wednesday May 23.

Michael Murphy, 27, formerly of Windsor Gardens, Hayes and Thomas Reynolds, 30, formerly of Drift Way, Slough, absconded from the open jail at around 9.45pm on May 23.

Thomas Reynolds

Murphy is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with black hair which is short at the sides and curly on the top, and has brown eyes.

Reynolds is white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim to medium build, brown hair which is short at the sides, parted on top and slicked back, has blue eyes, a goatee beard, a scar on his left wrist and a tattoo on his right shoulder of a girl.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Booth said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Murphy and Reynolds.

“We would ask the public not to approach them but call 999 if you see them, or call 101 quoting reference 1473 23/05/18 if you have information as to their whereabouts.”