Police concerned for welfare of very tall Aylesbury man who is missing after travelling to Dorset

John Murgatroyd

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Aylesbury who they believe has travelled to Dorset.

John Murgatroyd, aged 62, was last seen at around 10.30am in Hartwell, Aylesbury.

He is described as white and is very tall, standing at around 6ft 5ins. Mr Murgatroyd is of slim build with grey hair. He is believed to be wearing jeans and a jumper and a checked shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe he has travelled in a silver Ford Mondeo partial reg LR58T** to the Dorset area.

Inspector James Sims based at Aylesbury, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing John as we are concerned for his welfare.