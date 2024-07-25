Police concerned for welfare of missing teenage boy from Aylesbury last seen on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Adame, 15, who was last seen on Saturday evening (20 July).
The police force has described Adame as around five feet and four inches tall, with black hair, and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue jogging bottoms, and white trainers, plus he was carrying a black rucksack.
Also, Thames Valley Police has confirmed Adame has links to Hillingdon, Ealing and the Hayes areas of London.
Inspector Dave Marshall, based at Aylesbury police station said: “We are concerned for Adame’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in tracing him.
“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should make a report on our website, quoting reference 43240345801.”