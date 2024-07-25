Police concerned for welfare of missing teenage boy from Aylesbury last seen on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A social media appeal has been launched by the police to help find a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Adame, 15, who was last seen on Saturday evening (20 July).

The police force has described Adame as around five feet and four inches tall, with black hair, and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, blue jogging bottoms, and white trainers, plus he was carrying a black rucksack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also, Thames Valley Police has confirmed Adame has links to Hillingdon, Ealing and the Hayes areas of London.

Please contact the police if you see Adame

Inspector Dave Marshall, based at Aylesbury police station said: “We are concerned for Adame’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in tracing him.