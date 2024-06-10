Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing Aylesbury woman last seen three days ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has launched a missing persons appeal asking for help finding a missing woman from Aylesbury.

Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Juming, 41, who last seen on Friday (7 June).

Juming has been missing since around 8am on Friday and was in the Kimblewick area of Aylesbury Vale when she was last accounted for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is East Asian, slim, with black hair and brown eyes. No information has been confirmed regarding the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Juming was last seen on Friday

Detective Inspector Luke Pillinger, said: “We are carrying out enquiries and looking to trace Juming as we are concerned for her welfare.