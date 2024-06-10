Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing Aylesbury woman last seen three days ago
Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Juming, 41, who last seen on Friday (7 June).
Juming has been missing since around 8am on Friday and was in the Kimblewick area of Aylesbury Vale when she was last accounted for.
She is East Asian, slim, with black hair and brown eyes. No information has been confirmed regarding the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Detective Inspector Luke Pillinger, said: “We are carrying out enquiries and looking to trace Juming as we are concerned for her welfare.
“If anyone sees her we would ask them to call 999, or if you have information as to her whereabouts or know where she is we would ask you to please provide information on our online missing persons page, quoting reference 43240266855 or by calling 101.”