Police appealing for help to trace 13-year-old from Aylesbury who went missing just after Christmas

Police are trying to locate a 13-year-old boy from Aylesbury who has gone missing.

Tyress Kuba-Ngoma went missing overnight between Thursday December 28 and Friday December 29 from Prestatyn in North Wales.

He travelled by train from Chester to Milton Keynes on December 29 and may have travelled on to London.

Tyress is black, 5ft 9ins, slim and has black hair which is styled in an Afro.

He has links to the Sutton and New Malden areas of London.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Webb said: “We are working to trace Tyress who is missing and is aged just 13.

“Due to his age, it is important we see him so that we can check on his welfare.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Tyress since Thursday December 28 or anyone matching his description.

“Tyress, if you see this appeal, you are not in any trouble but please make contact with police so we can check you are safe.”

Anyone with any information about Tyress’s whereabouts should contact our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101.