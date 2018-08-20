Police appealing for help to find missing 83-year-old woman from Aylesbury

Police are appealing for information as they continue their search for a missing pensioner from Aylesbury.

Doreen Sergeant, 83, was last seen at 12.30am on August 19 in Finmere Crescent, Bedgrove.

At this stage of the investigation police say there is no photo available of Doreen, however she is white, with grey hair and of average build.

When she was last seen it is believed she was wearing a black t-shirt, a skirt, tights and a blouse.

Investigating officer inspector Kellie Smith said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find Doreen.

"If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact the police.

“In an emergency call 999, or in a non-emergency please call 101, quoting reference number 43180254121.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area of Bedgrove as we continue our search for Doreen.”