Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find a missing person last seen in Aylesbury.

This morning (29 July), the police force has asked for the public’s help finding Peter.

He was last seen in Aylesbury last Monday (22 July) and is known to have links to the Slough area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...