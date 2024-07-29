Police appeal launched to find missing man last seen in Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find a missing person last seen in Aylesbury.
This morning (29 July), the police force has asked for the public’s help finding Peter.
He was last seen in Aylesbury last Monday (22 July) and is known to have links to the Slough area.
A police spokesperson said: “Any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 or make a report on our website quoting 43240349880.”