Plans announced that could turn Stoke Mandeville into a 'garden parish'

Work is taking place on a plan that could turn Stoke Mandeville into a garden parish.

The plans are being developed by residents in response to housing developments and HS2.

Stoke Mandeville garden parish will be created as a self-contained part of the new Aylesbury garden town, it has been revealed.

A consultation document issued today (Monday) by the Stoke Mandeville neighbourhood plan group suggests the creation of the new parish as a response to the threats posed by housing developments, new roads and HS2.

Under the plans, future development in the new garden parish would be subject to garden town planning rules, such as incorporating 50% green space.

There would also be four neighbourhood planning zones which would influence the shape and location of future development.

The four zones are:

> The 'Stoke Mandeville corridor' - which runs from east to west through the centre of the parish and encompasses the areas of Hawkslade, Stoke Leys and, Stoke Grange

> The 'Stoke Brook corridor' - a strip of land which runs from north to south through the centre of the parish

> The western boundary - agricultural land which will be used by HS2 as a work site

> The southern boundary - agricultural land which includes the Triangle Business Park and some housing

The neighbourhood plan team are also proposing protecting the following green spaces within Stoke Mandeville:

> Queen Elizabeth II playing fields, Eskdale Road

> Stoke Mandeville Village Green, at the junction of Lower Road and Marsh Lane

> Allotment site, to the west of and accessed from Lower Road

> Triangular parcel of grassland associated with Malthouse Farm, to the north-east of the village green

> Land at junction of Risborough Road and Brudenell Drive

> Sports field at Bucks County Council

> Sports and social club entrance opposite Stoke Mandeville Hospital

> Grassland and footpath at southern boundary of Hawkslade between housing and hedge

> The area of grassland in Stoke Grange Ward between Dalesford Road and the railway

> The area of grassland in Stoke Grange

> Ward adjacent to Charles Close, Elizabeth Close and Diane Walk

Launching the consultation document, chairman of the Stoke Mandeville neighbourhood plan group Laurence Prestage said: “Stoke Mandeville is threatened by massive new housing development, new roads and HS2.

"While we can’t necessarily stop all of this development, we do want the future Stoke Mandeville to be as good as it possibly can be for local people.

"Becoming a garden parish gives us the chance to shape the future of Stoke Mandeville in a much more positive way."

The consultation on the future of Stoke Mandeville runs throughout February.

A leaflet detailing the plans will delivered to all parish residents this week.

Two public exhibitions and question-and-answer sessions are taking place on Saturday February 16 - the first is between 10am and 12.30pm at the community centre in Eskdale Road and the second is between 2pm and 4.30pm at Booker Park School in Kynaston Drive.

To find out more about the plan visit http://stokemandevilleneighbourhoodplan.org.uk