Pirates, puppets and victorians coming to Bucks County Museum

During the February half-term the Rattlebox Theatre Company are returning to Aylesbury to perform the Pasty Pirate Puppet Show.

The entertaining fantasy show features pirates, monsters of the deep, sea battles, whales, a mermaid and a couple of nuns!

The puppet shows are on Monday February 18 and Tuesday February 19 with two performances - one at 11.15am and a second at 2.15pm.

Performances are 40 minutes and are suitable for seven years and upwards.

Youngsters will also have the opportunity to design their own puppets in puppet making workshops each day between February 18 and 20.

Families can drop in from 10am to 12 noon or 1pm to 3pm and there'll be simple puppets to make for all ages.

These activities do not need to be pre-booked but cost from £4.

The Rattlebox Theatre Company specialise in creating madcap shows using a host of beautifully made puppets, props and sets and this new show will delight and amuse anyone who comes aboard this fantastical tale.

Not only that, here’s also a new exhibition called Hands-On Victorians where families can experience what life was like during Queen Victoria’s reign.

There is lots to touch, see and do including dressing up, climbing in a tin bath and sitting at a school desk.

The exhibition runs until April 27.

Tickets for the puppet show cost £5.

If you would like to book a place then call 01296 331441 or visit www.buckscountymuseum.org