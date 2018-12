The psychiatric unit was the subject of all manner of urban myths and old wives' tales over the years having been founded in the late 19th century. Now thanks to these amazing never-seen-before pictures we can take you on a fascinating tour of the building as it sat derelict before being turned into housing near the Aylesbury Young Offenders Institute.

1. Inside the Tindal Centre, Aylesbury The Tindal Centre, formerly known as Tindal Hospital and referred to locally as 'Tindal' was a centre for the treatment of mental disorders in Aylesbury

2. Inside the Tindal Centre, Aylesbury It included a residential hospital for patients with profound mental health conditions as well as counselling and therapy services

3. Inside the Tindal Centre, Aylesbury People that could not afford the fees of the local Royal Bucks Hospital were sent to this workhouse

4. Inside the Tindal Centre, Aylesbury A drawing found inside Tindal

