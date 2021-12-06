Pictures: First look inside new Aylesbury chicken restaurant

The Bucks Herald brings you pictures giving a first look inside Aylesbury' s new chicken restaurant Pepe's Piri Piri.

Pepe's opened today (December 6) in the building formerly home to the town's proud family-run Italian delicatessen - the much missed Italian Continental Store.

The building has been completely gutted, renovated and transformed into a new takeaway after the previous rogue landlord's occupants were finally evicted back in June.

The premises and takeaway are being overseen by completely new ownership - the Munir brothers - and has been transformed from derelict state it was left in back in the summer - as you can see from the pictures.

Pepe's Piri Piri is the self-styled 'home of fresh flame-grilled chicken'.

The franchise's extensive menu includes favourites such as the Prime Pitta - chicken breast in pitta, the BBQ Sizzler - chicken breast in a panini as well as chicken burgers, wraps, tortillas and on the bone with rice.

A spokesman for the store, which becomes Pepe's 145th UK franchise, said: "Pepe's have absolutely blown us away with the quality of finish. The food is amazing."

And landlord Mrs Montalbano told The Bucks Herald the transformation has exceeded all expectations.

"To think of the dilapidated state that the shop was in when the Munir brothers took it on in June and to what Pepe's have achieved, has far exceeded our expectations and we wish them and their business all the very best of luck for their future."

