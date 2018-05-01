PICTURE SPECIAL: Mayor joins in the Animal Antiks as charity opens its doors

North-Marston based charity Animal Antiks held an open day on Saturday April 28.

Among the visitors was the mayor of Aylesbury Tom Hunter-Watts who appeared to make a new friend in the shape of a baby owl!

Animal Antiks Open Day - Henry Morley (6) meets a goat

The charity, which provides animal learning experiences for people with a range of disabilities held the day to raise funds and awareness of its work.

Just before the open day, Animal Antiks announced that Nathan Cooper, a familiar voice on Mix 96 and BBC Radio Oxford’s football commentaries, was to be its new patron.

Pictures from the open day by Derek Pelling Photography.

Animal Antiks Open Day - Tom Hunter-Watts with a baby owl