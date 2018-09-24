PICTURE SPECIAL: Learning to dance the Bollywood groove in Aylesbury

Bollywood choreographer Jay Kumar held a dance masterclass at the Healthy Living Centre on Friday September 21.

Jay, who has more than 15 years experience as a Bollywood dance teacher got participants raising their arms and wiggling their hips as he taught them traditional Bollywood routines.

A Bollywood dance masterclass at Aylesbury Healthy Living Centre

There were two workshops during the evening, with these photos by Derek Pelling, from the first session.

Many participants wore traditional Bollywood dancing costumes, known for their colour, jewellery and other decorations while some dancers wore dupattas (a piece of clothing similar to a scarf traditionally worn in the sub-continent) around their waists.

The workshop was put on by a grant from the Vale of Housing Trust Thriving Communities Fund which meant it was free to take part.

If you missed this workshop another one will take place at the Aylesbury Festival of Lights on October 27.

Another Bollywood dancing event, to fundraise for the Festival of Lights, takes place at the Mandeville School on Saturday September 29 from 1pm to 5pm.

This features live Bollywood music performed by singer Rajan Shegunshi followed by a Bollywood dance lesson with dance teacher Kalpesh.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be booked in advance by contacting Mandeville School or on the day by cash payment.

More photos and information from last Friday's event in this week's Bucks Herald.

Jay Kumar (centre, back row) pictured with some of the participants at the Bollywood dance class in Aylesbury