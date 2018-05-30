PICTURE SPECIAL: Larks by the Lake at Watermead

Watermead came together on Sunday May 27 for a day of fun and larks lakeside.

Organised by a group of residents, the event saw activities and entertainment take place by the lake throughout the afternoon.

Watermead Larks by the Lake. Top Mel Goodwin with her dog Nanook (Best in Show winner), Georgina Kerr with her dog Albi (Best Puppy winner) and centre judge Debbie Bayliss. Bottom left Phoebe Hedges tries out zorbing and bottom right George Pullin tries a shooting activity

A funfair, zorbing, dance displays, a ukelele band, tug-of-war and a dog show were some of the many attractions.

Karen Collett from the organising committee said: “We had around 1500 people there during the day.

“It went very well and we had wonderful weather.

“Our target was to raise £3,000 but we think we are on track to raise £4,500.

“Some of the money raised will be donated to the charity SMILE, some will go to Watermead Scouts and the rest will go towards new play equipment for the community.

“We are hoping to do another event similar to this next year and in the meantime we would like to thank everyone who sponsored the event and helped out on the day.”

Photos by Steven Prouse.