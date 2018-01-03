PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun with toys for all ages at Bucks County Museum’s latest exhibition

An ongoing exhibition at Bucks County Museum is focusing on toys past and present.

There is fun to be had for all the family at the Christmas toy box exhibition which runs through until Saturday January 20.

Among the activities are Giant Jenga, and above the Simmons family are all getting involved!

Among the displays are Pelham puppets while on a similar theme there is a glove puppet theatre, being modelled by museum assistant Angela Martinig.

The exhibition will be accessible during regular museum opening hours.

Photos by Jake McNulty.