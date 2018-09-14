PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun by the Waterside at new festival

Aylesbury’s first ever Waterside festival took place on Saturday September 8 and proved a great celebration of the town’s canal heritage.

Activities on offer included the chance to try various water-based activities included kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing and fishing.

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival - a wood crafter in action

Land-based activities included a treasure hunt, a floating market, live entertainment and food stalls to browse and sample.

Aylesbury town centre manager Di Fawcett said: “We’re delighted with the number of people who attended this new festival and the positive feedback received on the day.

“A big thank you must go out to everyone involved in the planning of this festival.”

Lucy Dowson, Visit Buckinghamshire’s tourism development manager added: “Visit Buckinghamshire was very excited to be part of the inaugural Waterside Festival.

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival - participants try out canoeing

“The event was a great success with so much for visitors to see and do.

“It was also a great opportunity to discover the Aylesbury Basin, a beautiful, undiscovered area that hopefully has now been put in the spotlight.

“A big thank you to Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership and local businesses who did an amazing job of bringing the community together for a fantastic day out.

“I do hope this event becomes an annual one.”

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival - the canal basin was thriving throughout the event

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival - visitors try out kayaking

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival - Next stage Choir were in fine voice

Aylesbury's Waterside Festival p ictured is Jess brown (11) trying out a paddle board