PICTURE SPECIAL: Double trophy success for Aylesbury dance school

Students from Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre enjoyed a double success in the Chesham Arts Dance Festival last month.

They won two trophies during the event in the modern and ballet ensemble categories.

Students from Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre enjoyed a successful week at the Chesham Arts and Dance Festival. Pictured are the group who won the ballet trophy.

On top of the team success, senior student Diante Lodge was awarded the commercial solo cup and the boys solo cup.

Joint principals Lyndsay Aldred and Katie Ford said: “We are absolutely delighted with our students achievements over the last two weeks and feel that it is all down to their fantastic work ethic and passion for the performing arts.

“They are all an absolute pleasure to teach and we’re so proud of how they all support each other and work as a team.”

Diante Lodge from Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre won two trophies at the Chesham Arts Dance Festival