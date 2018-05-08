PICTURE SPECIAL: Charity football match held in memory of former Aylesbury FC chairman Danny Martone

On the first anniversary of his passing, Aylesbury FC hosted a day to remember the the man who “lived and breathed the club”, Danny Martone.

Nearly £1000 was raised by all who attended via a raffle and donations.

Danny Martone Memorial Day. held at Aylesbury FC - England changing room

The centrepiece of the day was a charity football match which saw an Aylesbury England XI run out 3-1 winners against an Aylesbury Italian XI.

All money raised was donated to CRUSE Bereavement CareBucks and Aylesbury FC Kids in the Community.

Off the pitch, there was ASL zorbing and inflatables, a bouncy castle, a food van, an ice cream van and stalls featuring activities for kids.

Danny’s daughter Christine Martone said: “He’s still very much missed, a year on.

Danny Martone Memorial Day. held at Aylesbury FC - Italy changing room

“His death was a huge shock to us all.

“We wanted to do something to mark the anniversary and where better than the place he called home for many years.”

Danny Martone Memorial Day. held at Aylesbury FC - supporters donning the colours of the two teams - red and blue

Danny Martone Memorial Day. held at Aylesbury FC- visitors enjoy a chat and drink in the sun