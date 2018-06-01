PICTURE SPECIAL: BucksVision celebrates 30 years in its current Aylesbury home

An Aylesbury visual impairment charity marked 30 years in its current premises with a celebration event on May 21.

BucksVision moved into its current home in Meadowcroft in 1988.

BucksVision celebrates it's 30th birthday at Meadowcroft and opening of new resource room - mayor Mark Willis cuts the ribbon alongside chief executive Steve Naylor (left) and office manager Alison Deuchars (right)

The project for the new premises started when Les Morris, then chair of Bucks Association for the Blind (as it was formerly known) launched an appeal to raise money for a new home to enable them to offer cooking classes and demonstrate equipment to its visually impaired members.

Members, volunteers and current and former staff attended the celebration, and were joined for the event by Aylesbury mayor Mark Willis and Bucks Herald reporter Neil Shefferd.

Members Ken Parker and Joan Woodward were honoured for their achievements fundraising for the charity almost 30 years ago.

Ken completed a parachute jump while Joan walked 95 miles along the West Highland Way.

BucksVision celebrates it's 30th birthday at Meadowcroft and opening of new resource room

The celebration concluded with a cake cutting before the charity’s chief executive Steve Naylor and deputy mayor Mark Willis opened the newly refurbished resource room.

This was possible thanks to a donation of £1,000 from Aylesbury Town Council – with the room displaying equipment that can be used to aid partially sighted people.