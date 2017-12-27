Search

PICTURE SPECIAL: Aylesbury’s Christmas Day lunch proves a great success

Aylesbury mayor Tom Hunter-Watts is served his Christmas dinner!
Aylesbury mayor Tom Hunter-Watts is served his Christmas dinner!

Aylesbury’s community spirit came to the fore as more than 100 people enjoyed a good lunch at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Day.

The annual event is an opportunity for those who are either alone or vulnerable to enjoy company and a good dinner for Christmas.

Father Christmas was among the guests at St Mary's Church's Christmas Day lunch

Father Christmas was among the guests at St Mary's Church's Christmas Day lunch

Organiser Paul Walter said: “The meal and day went well for us with approximately 110 guests and the day was run by 60 volunteers.

“Father Christmas made a guest appearance and gave out presents and a local ukulele band, rock choir and concert pianist came along to entertain everyone.

“The mayor Tom Hunter-Watts and deputy mayor Mark Willis also came along and helped us and mixed with all of our guests.

“We had a lot of food donations and they were given out to those in need on the day.”

The food supplies were provided courtesy of a turkey run with participants at the event helping to collect all the items necessary for the big day.