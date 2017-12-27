PICTURE SPECIAL: Aylesbury’s Christmas Day lunch proves a great success

Aylesbury’s community spirit came to the fore as more than 100 people enjoyed a good lunch at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Day.

The annual event is an opportunity for those who are either alone or vulnerable to enjoy company and a good dinner for Christmas.

Father Christmas was among the guests at St Mary's Church's Christmas Day lunch

Organiser Paul Walter said: “The meal and day went well for us with approximately 110 guests and the day was run by 60 volunteers.

“Father Christmas made a guest appearance and gave out presents and a local ukulele band, rock choir and concert pianist came along to entertain everyone.

“The mayor Tom Hunter-Watts and deputy mayor Mark Willis also came along and helped us and mixed with all of our guests.

“We had a lot of food donations and they were given out to those in need on the day.”

The food supplies were provided courtesy of a turkey run with participants at the event helping to collect all the items necessary for the big day.