PICTURE SPECIAL: Aylesbury restart party

A restart party and makers fair aimed to restore some household items back to life at Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury on Saturday.

This was the second time that the event, which features experts from the Aylesbury-based Men in Sheds had been held and once again customers flocked to the centre with faulty household items in the hope that the experts could repair them.

The event was a great success according to Dario Knight from the centre.

Mr Knight said: “We had a lot of positive feedback and a lot of people who came to our first event last year returned again this time.

“It was good fun, a nice social occasion and a lot of the items were repaired, which hopefully saves people money and educates them so they could possibly fix the items themselves if the problems arose again.”

Our photographer Derek Pelling was on hand to capture all the action, and among the problems the experts tackled were a vacuum cleaner that hadn’t worked for two years and a rotating hair dryer that wasn’t rotating properly.