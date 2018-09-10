PICTURE SPECIAL: A wacky weekend in Stoke Mandeville!

Hundreds of children and adults released their wacky sides as they enjoyed the inflatable arena set up at Stoke Mandeville Stadium over the last two days (Saturday and Sunday).

Inflatables included the Rock and Roller, where users stood on a spinning inflatable and bashed into each other using inflatable bags and Meltdown where users jumped over moving inflatables or up and down on stationary ones.

Two youngsters having fun on the Rock and Roller inflatable as Wacky World came to Stoke Mandeville over the weekend

Another highlight was Human Demolition, a group activity where the aim of the game was to push a large swinging inflatable ball in the direction of a friend or family member who had to avoid tumbling over while defending themselves.

More photos from this event will be in Wednesday's Bucks Herald - pictures by Derek Pelling.

An energetic youngster bounces around on the Meltdown inflatable at Wacky World's visit to Stoke Mandeville over the weekend